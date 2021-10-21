Broncos linebacker Von Miller injures leg against Browns

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Broncos star linebacker Von Miller left Thursday night’s game against the Browns late in the first half with an apparent left leg injury. One of the NFL’s top defensive players, Miller banged his leg into teammate Dre’Mont Jones as he was rushing Browns quarterback Case Keenum with less than two minutes remaining before halftime. Miller’s slammed into Jones and his knee buckled inward. He dropped to one knee and asked for medical assistance. Miller left the field under his own power but walked very gingerly to the sideline. The Broncos said on Twitter that he suffered an ankle injury and his return is questionable.