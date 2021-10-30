Araújo scores again, Atlanta United and Toronto FC tie 1-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Luiz Araújo scored for the second consecutive game and Atlanta United and Toronto FC tied 1-1. Araújo stole the ball from the goalkeeper then tapped in to an empty net to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. Toronto’s Jordan Perruzza, a 20-year-old homegrown who made his fourth appearance, scored his first MLS goal in the 88th minute to make it 1-1. Atlanta (12-9-11) is unbeaten in its last four games and is fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with 47 points with two games remaining. Toronto (6-17-10) trailed at halftime for an MLS-high 18th time this season