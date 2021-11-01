Anunoby has career-best 36, Raptors beat Knicks 113-104

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby scored a career-high 36 points and the Toronto Raptors won their fourth straight by beating the New York Knicks 113-104 in the 75th anniversary of the NBA’s first game. Gary Trent Jr. added 26 points for the Raptors, who surged into the lead by outscoring the Knicks 38-22 in the third quarter. Fred VanVleet finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The Raptors took the lead for good during the period when Svi Mykhailiuk’s 3-pointer made it 68-66 — the same score by which the Knicks beat the Toronto Huskies on Nov. 1, 1946, at Maple Leaf Gardens.