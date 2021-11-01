Boilermakers, Hoosiers facing different postseason fates

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Purdue Boilermakers need one more win to become bowl eligible. The Indiana Hoosiers must win their final four games to make a third straight postseason trip. It wasn’t supposed to be this way when the season began. But as the Boilermakers rebounded with stronger than anticipated results in the Big Ten West, injuries and a brutal schedule have left the Hoosiers inn dire straits in November.