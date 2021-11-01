Panel OKs payment in Univ. of Iowa women’s swimming suit

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa panel responsible for resolving lawsuits against the state has agreed to pay nearly $400,000 in attorney and expert witness fees as part of a settlement in a lawsuit in which University of Iowa officials reversed a decision to eliminate the women’s swimming program. The State Appeal Board voted Monday to pay $399,989 to five attorneys and three expert witnesses. Iowa Solicitor General Jeff Thompson says the payment was part of a court-approved settlement. Members of the women’s swimming and diving team sued last year alleging the decision to eliminate the program violated a federal law that bars sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs.