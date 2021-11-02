Auger-Aliassime stays in running for place at ATP Finals

PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime stayed in contention for place at the ATP Finals by beating Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the Paris Masters. The ninth-seeded Auger-Aliassime hit two double-faults and sent a forehand wide to allow Mager to serve out the first set. But he leveled the match when Mager double-faulted on set point in the second. Auger-Aliassime then broke Mager twice in the third. American qualifier Tommy Paul beat Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-3, 6-4.