Chelsea beats Malmo 1-0 in CL on Hakim Ziyech goal

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Chelsea has taken a step closer to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Malmo. Hakim Ziyech’s goal early in the second half was enough for the defending European champion to eliminate host Malmo from the tournament. The best Malmo can hope for is qualification to the Europa League. Ziyech broke the deadlock for Chelsea in the 56th minute, tapping home at the back post after Kai Havertz centered the ball just out of reach of goalkeeper Johan Dahlin.