Cheveldayoff says he was unaware of severity of allegations

Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff says he was unaware of the severity of the sexual assault allegations made more than a decade ago against a former Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach. An investigation found Cheveldayoff was among a group of team leaders who discussed the allegations on May 23, 2010. The report released last week stated there was no evidence anything was done about the accusations after the meeting until then-team president John McDonough contacted the Blackhawks’ director of human resources on June 14 — a delay that violated the organization’s sexual harassment policy. Cheveldayoff, assistant GM and senior director of hockey operations with the Blackhawks at the time, said the allegations were presented as harassment rather than assault.