LeBron, Westbrook propel Lakers past Rockets again, 119-117

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Russell Westbrook added 27 points and the Los Angeles Lakers swept back-to-back games against the Houston Rockets with a 119-117 victory. Anthony Davis had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, who have won three straight and five of six after an 0-2 start to their reboot season. After dominating Sunday’s visit from Houston, Los Angeles struggled through the first half and trailed by 11 in the third quarter of the rematch. Christian Wood had 26 points and 26 rebounds for the Rockets, who have lost five straight.