Márquez to miss MotoGP after fall in off-road training

MADRID (AP) — Team Honda says six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Márquez will miss this weekend’s Algarve Grand Prix in Portugal after suffering a concussion. He fell in an off-road training session on Saturday and has been unwell since. The setback comes after the Spaniard won the last two races and looked fully recovered from a shoulder injury that kept him out of action for most of 2020 and made him struggle early on this season. Honda says he will not race “as a precautionary measure.”