TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-0 win over the short-handed Vegas Golden Knights. The Maple Leafs won their third straight. Mitch Marner had a goal and assists on both Matthews’ goals. William Nylander added a goal and an assist. Robin Lehner made 29 saves on 33 shots.