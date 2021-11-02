Roma punished for racist, insulting chants at Kessié, Zlatan

MILAN (AP) — Roma’s hard-core “ultra” fans have been given a suspended one-match ban by the Italian league for racist and insulting chants aimed at AC Milan players Franck Kessié and Zlatan Ibrahimović. The incidents occurred during Milan’s 2-1 win on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico when Ibrahimović and Kessié scored for Milan. League judge Gerardo Mastrandrea ordered the “Curva Sud” closed for one game. Roma coach José Mourinho was fined 10,000 euros ($11,500) for “disrespectful” behavior toward the referee after the game. And Atalanta was fined 25,000 euros ($29,000) after its fans threw an object that was “likely a coin” that hit Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina.