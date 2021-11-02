Scheifele gets SO winner as Jets beat Stars 4-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored the deciding goal in the shootout in his return from COVID-19 protocol, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars. Paul Stastny, Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in regulation for Winnipeg. Eric Comrie stopped 24 shots. Kyle Connor also scored in the shootout. Jamie Benn, Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas, and Braden Holtby made 33 saves. Joe Pavelski scored in the shootout for the Stars.