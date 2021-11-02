Titans sign Adrian Peterson to help replace Derrick Henry

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have signed 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson to help replace NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. The Titans announced Tuesday they signed Peterson to the practice squad. This is the sixth NFL team for Peterson who had been unsigned since finishing last season with Detroit. Tennessee plans to add the 36-year-old Peterson to the active roster with the Titans visiting the Rams on Sunday night. Henry was scheduled for surgery Tuesday on his injured right foot. The Titans placed him on injured reserve Monday. Tennessee also signed running back D’Onta Foreman and two others to the practice squad.