1st-place Minnesota gives coach PJ Fleck new 7-year contract

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota and coach P.J. Fleck have agreed to a new seven-year contract that lasts through the 2028 season. The Gophers are currently in first place in the Big Ten West Division. The deal is pending approval by the university’s board of regents. Fleck’s base salary this year is $4.65 million. That’s in the middle of the pack for head coaches in the 14-team conference. Minnesota is 6-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play and 20th in the current College Football Playoff rankings. The Gophers host Illinois on Saturday.