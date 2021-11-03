Dolphins say they were doing ‘due diligence’ on Watson

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami considered making a trade with Houston for Deshaun Watson but did not ask his accusers to sign nondisclosure agreements in the hopes of resolving the sexual assault and misconduct cases against the embattled quarterback, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Wednesday. Grier spoke one day after the NFL’s deadline passed for a trade to be made this season and, without ever saying Watson’s name — mindful of tampering rules — said the Dolphins were merely doing their due diligence when considering whether to make a deal.