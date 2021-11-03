Inter wins 3-1 at Sheriff to move into 2nd in CL group

TIRASPOL, Moldova (AP) — Inter Milan produced three second-half goals in a 3-1 win at upstart Sheriff to move into a qualifying position in Group D of the Champions League. The Italian champion dominated from the start and produced 14 attempts to Sheriff’s one in the first half alone. But Inter couldn’t break the deadlock until Marcelo Brozovic scored his first career Champions League goal in the 54th. Milan Skriniar then found the target again eight minutes later and substitute Alexis Sanchez added another quickly after coming on for his first Champions League goal in four years. Adama Traore pulled one back for Sheriff in stoppage time.