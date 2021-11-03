Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi was included in the Argentina squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil despite having struggled with a knee injury in recent weeks. Messi didn’t play in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-2 draw at Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League Wednesday, but was still included by coach Lionel Scaloni for the games on Nov. 12 and Nov. 16. Scaloni also included six young players who will feature in the national team for the first time. Argentina has 25 points from 11 matches in South American qualifying and two more wins would put it on the brink of qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.