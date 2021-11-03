Najakima and top amateurs share lead in Asia-Pacific Amateur

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The stars are showing up early in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. The seven-way tie for the lead in Dubai includes defending champion Yuxin Lin of China and top-ranked amateur Keita Nakajima of Japan. Joining them at 67 is Lukas Michel of Australia. He won the U.S. Mid-Amateur two years ago. Lin is a junior at Florida trying to become the first three-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur. Nakajima is also a 21-year-old in college who won a Japan Golf Tour event in September. The winner gets invited to the Masters and British Open next year.