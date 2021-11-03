Von Miller lands with Rams after Broncos trade

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Von Miller spent Monday in a sentimental daze after the Denver Broncos traded him. By the time Miller boarded a plane Tuesday for the West Coast, the pass-rushing star’s eyes were dry and his vision of the future was increasingly clear. Miller participated in his first workout with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. Miller’s comfort level is rising by the hour as he realizes the opportunity given to him when the Broncos traded the face of their franchise. The Rams already were a Super Bowl contender, and this former Super Bowl MVP is eager to make the trip with them.