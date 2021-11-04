49ers-Cardinals rematch could have new look at quarterback

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — There will be a decidedly different look to the game when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet for the second time in less than a month. Jimmy Garoppolo will be back at quarterback for the Niners after missing the game in Arizona four weeks ago for the 49ers with a calf injury. Kyler Murray’s status for Arizona could be in doubt up until game time because of an ankle injury.