Chargers visit Eagles seeking to end two-game skid

By The Associated Press

Justin Herbert leads the Los Angeles Chargers against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chargers aim to snap a two-game losing streak sandwiched around a bye. The Eagles are coming off a 38-point victory over winless Detroit. Eagles rookie coach Nick Sirianni aims for his first home win in four tries. He’s facing a fellow rookie coach Philadelphia wanted to interview. Brandon Staley turned down a chance to talk with the Eagles before taking the job with the Chargers after a successful season as Rams defensive coordinator.