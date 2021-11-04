Freiburg, with Bundesliga’s tightest defense, to test Bayern

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — The highest scoring team in the Bundesliga is about to face the club with the tightest defense. Bayern Munich leads the league and has scored a record 38 goals for this stage of the season. The defending champions will put their scoring prowess to the test on Saturday against third-place Freiburg. Freiburg has won six games and drawn four this season and has only conceded seven goals in those 10 matches. Bayern’s defense has been a weakness. The team has conceded nine goals in its last three games in all competitions. That includes a 5-0 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the German Cup.