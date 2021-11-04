Herbert listed as full participant during Chargers’ practice

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday due to a right hand injury. Herbert banged his throwing hand on the helmet of a New England Patriots player during the final drive in last Sunday’s 27-24 loss. He goes into Sunday’s game at Philadelphia fourth in the AFC with 16 touchdown passes, but the Chargers have dropped their last two games.