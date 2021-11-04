Leonard Fournette making most of 2nd chance with Buccaneers

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Leonard Fournette is making the most of an opportunity to jumpstart his NFL career with what he affectionately calls “Last Chance U.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers not only have been a good fit for the 26-year-old running back who’s in his second season with the reigning Super Bowl champions, Fournette is flourishing in a role he initially had difficulty accepting. The fifth-year pro has gone from primarily being used as a backup to Ronald Jones last season to handling a much heavier workload this season, when he’s rushed for 439 yards on 101 attempts and caught 30 passes for 239 yards and scored four touchdowns during Tampa Bay’s 7-2 start.