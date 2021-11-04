Packers without Rodgers as they visit Mahomes, Chiefs

By The Associated Press

The Packers will be without Aaron Rodgers for the first time since 2017 when they visit Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs on Sunday. Rodgers landed on the COVID-19 list this week and Jordan Love is expected to make his first career start. The Chiefs will still have Patrick Mahomes under center as they try to move above .500. Green Bay has won seven straight since a season-opening loss to the Saints in Jacksonville, Florida.