Raiders, Giants dealing with tragedy, COVID-19 issues

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The AFC West-leading Las Vegas Raiders are off to their best start since 2016 with a 5-2. They are coming off a bye week and will face the 2-6 New York Giants Sunday. The Raiders are dealing with tragedy. Early Tuesday, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal accident that left a woman and her dog dead. The 22-year-old was released after authorities said he was driving too fast and drank too much. The Giants also have an off-the-field issue. They have been hit with a rash of false positive COVID tests that might sideline players.