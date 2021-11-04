Saints seek 4th straight win vs Falcons, but with new QB

By The Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are seeking their fourth straight victory against the Atlanta Falcons but enter the game with a new starting quarterback. Jameis Winston is out with a season-ending knee injury after starting New Orleans’ first seven games. The Saints’ remaining active quarterbacks are veterans Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill. and rookie Ian Book. Siemian relieved Winston last week and passed for 159 yards and a touchdown in a 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay. Atlanta comes in off a loss to Carolina. Falcons QB Matt Ryan has averaged about 297 yards per game against the Saints in his career.