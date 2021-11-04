Seahawks learn what life is like without Russell Wilson

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The question always lingered in the backs of minds of what it would be like for the Seattle Seahawks without Russell Wilson. The Seahawks have lived that reality the past three weeks while Wilson has been sidelined with a finger injury on his throwing hand that required surgery. Seattle went 1-2 and sits at 3-5 at its bye week. It has been a challenging stretch filled with missed opportunity and a realization that Seattle probably would have one, possibly two more wins if Wilson had been healthy. And in the bigger picture of where Seattle goes beyond this season, it may have reinforced Wilson’s overall importance.