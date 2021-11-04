Struggling Florida, South Carolina meet with similar issues

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Florida and South Carolina come into the final month of the regular season with similar struggles. Both teams have quarterback concerns and have had trouble finding success in the Southeastern Conference. The teams will look to take another step toward the postseason when they face each other on Saturday night. The Gators have lost three of their past four games, including a 34-7 defeat to top-ranked Georgia a week ago. South Carolina has dropped two of its last three. It is coming off a bye week. Neither team is certain about which quarterbacks will start this weekend.