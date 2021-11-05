Hundreds of thousands fans celebrate Braves title in parade

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves were cheered by hundreds of thousands of fans in a two-stage parade celebrating the team’s first World Series championship since 1995. Some area schools closed, and students seized the opportunity to attend the parade. The party started in downtown Atlanta, near the Braves’ former home at Turner Field. The route passed down Peachtree Street, where fans packed sidewalks several rows deep. Atlanta police estimated 300,000 to 400,000 fans attended the downtown portion of the parade. The fan turnout also was strong for the final mile of the parade, which ended at the Braves’ current Truist Park in suburban Cobb County.