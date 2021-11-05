Jurkovec’s return sparks Eagles over Virginia Tech 17-3

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Phil Jurkovec ran for a touchdown in his surprising return to the starting lineup for Boston College, and the Eagles halted a four-game losing streak with a 17-3 victory over Virginia Tech in its annual red bandana game. Jurkovec was thought to be lost for the season after hand surgery. He completed just 7-of-13 passes for 112 yards, but gave the Eagles a spark after the offense sputtered in his absence by recovering a fumble on their first drive and scoring the TD. Pat Garwo rushed for 116 yards on 30 carries and 3-yard score for BC. Knox Kadum completed 7 of 16 for 73 yards for the Hokies.