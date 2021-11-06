Asante has 3 TD catches, Holy Cross extends winning streak

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Ayir Asante caught three touchdown passes and Holy Cross beat Lafayette 35-10 for the Crusaders’ fourth straight victory. The victory kept Holy Cross tied with Fordham atop the Patriot League at 4-0. Asante had nine catches, including a 47-yarder from Matthew Sluka to extend the Crusaders’ lead to 28-7 after three quarters. Marco Siderman threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns but also had a tipped pass returned 50 yards for a pick-6 by Major Jordan for the Leopards’ lone touchdown. The Crusaders are off to their best start since opening at 7-1 in 2009.