Bills place Feliciano on IR; Trubisky lands on COVID-19 list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills placed starting offensive lineman Jon Feliciano on injured reserve and placed backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the reserve/COVID-19 list a day before their game at Jacksonville. Feliciano is sidelined by a calf injury and had already been ruled out from playing against the Jaguars. Buffalo filled Feliciano’s roster spot by signing offensive lineman Jamil Douglas off the practice squad. Davis Webb was also promoted from the practice squad and replaces Trubisky as Josh Allen’s backup against Jacksonville. Trubisky became Buffalo’s latest player to land on the COVID-19 list this week, joining quarterback Jake Fromm and receiver Tanner Gentry.