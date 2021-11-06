Chisholm rushes for 4 TDs in Dayton’s 41-13 win over Stetson

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jake Chisholm rushed for 119 yard and four touchdowns, Jack Cook passed for two scores and Dayton beat Stetson 41-13. Chisholm had touchdown runs of 5, 3 and 15 to help Dayton build a 21-3 lead. He added another 5-yard scores late in the fourth to cap the scoring. Sam Bubonics caught six passes for 143 yards for Dayton, which closes its regular season against Davidson on Saturday. Cook was 18 of 24 for 328 yards with an interception. Bubonics caught a Chisholm pass and raced for a 67-yard touchdown to extend Dayton’s lead to 28-13 early in the third quarter. Alex Piccirilli completed just 19-of-36 passes for 193 yards for Stetson.