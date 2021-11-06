Embiid, 76ers beat Bulls again to extend win streak to 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their sixth straight victory, 114-105 over the Chicago Bulls. Furkan Korkmaz matched his career best with seven 3-pointers and added 25 points for the Sixers, who topped Chicago for the second time in four nights. Zach LaVine had 32 points and DeMar DeRozan added 25 for Chicago. Embiid finished the Bulls with the last of his four 3-pointers with 15 seconds left.