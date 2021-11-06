Emge, Harvard race past Columbia 49-21

NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Emge threw for three touchdowns and Harvard rolled to a 49-21 win over Columbia. The Crimson raced to a 42-0 lead before the Lions scored 21-straight points. Aaron Shampklin had a pair of short touchdown runs in the first quarter. Emge had his three scoring tosses in the second quarter for a 35-0 lead. Aidan Borguet scored on a 22-yard run in the third quarter before the Lions rallied, but Borguet sealed it with a 10-yard run. Joe Green threw for 213 yards and a touchdown and had a rushing touchdown for Columbia.