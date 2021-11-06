Gaudreau, Markstrom lead Flames to 6-0 win over Rangers

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for his league-best fourth shutout of the season and the Calgary Flames extended their point streak to 10 games with a 6-0 win over the New York Rangers. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and three assists to stretch his point streak to six games, and Sean Monahan, Brad Richardson and Milan Lucic also scored for Calgary. The Flames improved to 7-0-3 since a season-opening loss to Edmonton for their longest point streak since an 11-game run from Dec. 13, 2017 to Jan. 25, 2018. Igor Shesterkin had 31 saves for the Rangers, who lost their second straight and finished 1-1-2 on a four-game trip.