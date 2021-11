ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mikey Keene’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Johnson with 5:55 remaining sent Central Florida past Tulane 14-10. Keene finished 19-for-25 passing (76%) for 229 yards. His first scoring pass was a 15 yarder to Ryan O’Keefe for a 7-0 lead with 2:40 left in the first quarter. Michael Pratt threw for 147 yards for the Green Wave.