Lewandowski scores in Bayern win for 60th goal of 2021

MUNICH (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored his 60th goal of the year as leader Bayern Munich won 2-1 against previously unbeaten Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Lewandowski knocked the ball in from close range in the 76th minute after stretching to redirect Leroy Sané’s attempted shot. Lukas Nmecha scored the only goal of the game in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over Augsburg. Bochum beat Hoffenheim 2-0 as Milos Pantovic scored from inside his own half in added time. Arminia Bielefeld won 1-0 at Stuttgart.