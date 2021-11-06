No. 15 Ole Miss beats Liberty and former coach Freeze, 27-14

CHRIS BURROWS

Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral threw for 324 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 15 Mississippi past Liberty and former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze 27-14. Corral continued to build a Heisman Trophy resume, completing 20 of 27 passes, including six completions of 20-plus yards. The Rebels raced to a 24-0 halftime lead, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown run by Jerrion Ealy. Freeze coached the Rebels from 2012-2016 to considerable success, including two victories against Alabama, before being forced to resign amid scandal. Ole Miss sacked star Liberty quarterback Malik Willis nine times.