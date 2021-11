LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ohio State’s leading receiver Garrett Wilson will not play against Nebraska. Wilson’s name was listed on Ohio State’s pregame report of unavailable players. The Buckeyes do not announce the reason for a player’s absence. Wilson is projected to be a high NFL draft pick in 2022. He has 43 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns this season. He had caught at least one pass in 29 straight games.