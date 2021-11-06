Watson, Old Dominion runs past Florida International, 47-24

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — Blake Watson ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns and Hayden Wolff threw a pair of touchdown passes as Old Dominion handed Florida International its eighth straight loss, 47-24. Wolff opened the scoring with a 20—yard pass to Zack Kuntz and Elijah Davis ran 61 yards for a touchdown as the Monarchs built a 24-10 lead after one quarter. Wolff added a 63-yard strike to Darius Savedge to start the second half to make it 30-10.