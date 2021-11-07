Cowboys give away blocked punt and see 6-game win streak end

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys had such a tough day that they didn’t even get the ball after blocking a punt. And they were down 30 points in the fourth quarter before finally scoring in a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos that ended a six-game winning streak. The Cowboys are 6-2 and still got to the midpoint of their season with a significant lead in the NFC East. Denver kept the ball deep in its territory after the blocked punt right after halftime because a Cowboys player touched the ball after passing the line of scrimmage. Denver then drove for another field goal and a 19-0 lead.