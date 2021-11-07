Durant scores 31 points, Nets beat Raptors for 5th straight

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Durant had 31 points, James Harden scored 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, and the Brooklyn Nets won their fifth straight game , beating the Toronto Raptors 116-103. Blake Griffin had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Patty Mills scored 13 as Brooklyn’s Steve Nash earned the victory in his first trip north of the border as an NBA head coach. Harden narrowly missed his second straight triple double, finishing with 10 rebounds and eight assists. Fred VanVleet scored 21 points, OG Anunoby had 16 and Gary Trent Jr. scored 15 points for the Raptors, who have lost two straight after winning the previous five.