Ola Kamara scores twice, D.C. United beats Toronto FC 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Ola Kamara scored twice to tie for the MLS goals title with a career-high 19 and D.C. United beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Sunday to close the regular season. Kamara shared the Golden Boot with New York City FC’s Taty Castellanos, with Castellanos scoring the tying goal in New York’s 1-1 draw with Philadelphia. Steven Birnbaum also scored for D.C. United (14-15-5), which missed the Eastern Conference playoffs when the New York Red Bulls tied Nashville. Julian Gressel had two assists for the Washington club. Richie Laryea scored for Toronto (6-18-10).