AFC North-leading Ravens have overcome a lot

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens were beset by injury problems before the season began, but they have persevered well enough that they lead the AFC North after eight games. Baltimore has rallied three times from double-digit deficits in the second half, including in Sunday’s 34-31 overtime victory over Minnesota. When the Ravens are in a tight spot, they still have Lamar Jackson, a quarterback who can make the offense look unstoppable for stretches. And they still have Justin Tucker, a kicker they can count on.