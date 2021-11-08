Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg diagnosed with diabetes

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg says he has been diagnosed with diabetes and will miss his national team’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers “to get used to the small treatment.” Dolberg also plays for French club Nice. He wrote on Instagram that he doesn’t think the disease will affect his playing career. Denmark has already qualified for next year’s tournament with eight wins in Group F. Dolberg says he has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.