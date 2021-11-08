Ex-Whitecaps women’s players want MLS findings to go public

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A group of former players for the Vancouver Whitecaps women’s team says it welcomes Major League Soccer’s investigation into how the club handled allegations of abuse, and wants the findings to be made public. The Professional Footballers Association Canada released a statement on behalf of former players from the 2008 and 2011 women’s teams Monday. Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster says he fully supports the requests and will “do everything that is necessary” to support the investigation.