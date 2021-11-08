Frost to return to Huskers in ’22 with restructured contract

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Scott Frost will remain coach at Nebraska after this season but with a restructured contract. That word from athletic director Trev Alberts. The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost and his future has been the subject of speculation. The Huskers are 3-7 this season and last in the Big Ten West. Alberts says Frost has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of the program and agreed to the restructured contract. Frost is a native Nebraskan and he was quarterback for the Huskers’ 1997 national championship team. Frost currently makes $5 million a year.